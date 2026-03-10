Russia attacked 137 UAVs. Air defense forces destroyed 122, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the evening of March 9, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian territory with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs. In total, about 80 Shahed-type drones were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Enemy attack on several directions

Launches of strike UAVs were recorded in the following directions:

Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske - in the TOT of the AR of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Twelve strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling at 10 locations.

Read more: Enemy attacked with two Iskander missiles and 117 UAVs, 98 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

Consequences of the impact

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 122 enemy UAVs.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules," the Air Force said.

Read more: Air defence forces eliminated 161 enemy UAVs out of 197, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS