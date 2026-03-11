Buying Russian fuel again would be strategic mistake for EU, - von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the EU's return to Russian fossil fuels would be a strategic mistake.
She made this statement during a speech in the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the current crisis, some argue that we should abandon our long-term strategy and even return to Russian fossil fuels. That would be a strategic mistake. It would make us even more dependent, vulnerable, and weaker," she said.
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to supply oil and gas to Europe if Europeans abandon "political expediency."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that the EU had agreed on new sanctions against Russia.
- It was also noted that the European Union agreed to phase out Russian gas faster than previously planned, seeking to completely sever ties with its former key energy supplier.
- On January 26, the countries of the European Union finally approved a plan to ban imports of Russian gas.
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