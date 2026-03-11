European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the EU's return to Russian fossil fuels would be a strategic mistake.

She made this statement during a speech in the European Parliament, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

"In the current crisis, some argue that we should abandon our long-term strategy and even return to Russian fossil fuels. That would be a strategic mistake. It would make us even more dependent, vulnerable, and weaker," she said.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to supply oil and gas to Europe if Europeans abandon "political expediency."

Read more: Rada explained how state will control fuel prices

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that the EU had agreed on new sanctions against Russia.

It was also noted that the European Union agreed to phase out Russian gas faster than previously planned, seeking to completely sever ties with its former key energy supplier.

On January 26, the countries of the European Union finally approved a plan to ban imports of Russian gas.

Read more: European Commission to propose EU phase-out of Russian oil by end of 2026