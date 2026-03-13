13 million Ukrainians will receive payment of 1,500 hryvnias in April, – Uliutin

In April, around 13 million Ukrainians will receive a one-off cash payment of 1,500 hryvnias.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing a statement by Social Policy Minister Denys Uliutin during Question Time in parliament.

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According to the minister, the payment will be received by citizens who receive social support from the state.

This includes pensioners receiving old-age pensions, families with children, people with disabilities, those receiving basic social assistance, as well as internally displaced persons receiving relevant payments.

"This is 13 million people who, in one way or another, are directly involved with the social system and receive social benefits," explained Uliutin.

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According to him, the assistance is intended for those citizens whose financial circumstances are verified in the social support system and who are affected by rising prices, particularly in the petroleum products market.

The minister noted that the payment will be made automatically in April, and citizens do not need to submit any additional applications.

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The funds will be disbursed in the same way that people usually receive social benefits – via bank accounts or through Ukrposhta branches.

The Ministry of Social Policy has clarified that this assistance will be a one-off payment.

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