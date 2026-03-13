Group of unidentified individuals attacked TCR servicemen and police officers in Poltava region: 8 men detained
On 13 March, near the village of Nyzhni Mlyny in Poltava region, about 20 people obstructed servicemen from the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) and police officers during mobilization measures and used tear gas. There were casualties.
The Poltava Regional TCR and SS said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on 13 March. According to the regional center, about 20 people obstructed the work of a notification team that included TCR and SS servicemen and police officers.
During the clash, unidentified individuals used tear gas. As a result of the attack, three servicemen and three police officers sustained chemical burns.
Detention of a group of individuals
Additional National Police units promptly arrived at the scene.
As a result, law enforcement officers detained eight men who had obstructed the work of the notification team. It was established that six of them are subject to mobilization. They are currently undergoing a military medical commission.
Other attacks on enlistment centers
- Earlier, the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the Volyn region reported that a group of civilians had forcibly taken away a man liable for military service who was being transported to the territorial center.
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