Americans are expressing interest in Ukrainian drones: ’We have received enquiries from all military institutions,’ — Zelenskyy

The U.S. military has been in contact with the Ukrainian military to seek expertise on countering the "Shaheds"; military officials are in contact at various levels.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

All institutions have received requests

"The Americans have approached us several times. There have been several requests—either for assistance to one country or another, or for assistance to the Americans. Our military personnel are in contact at various levels. We have received letters, phone calls, and requests across all military institutions. For example, I’m convening a meeting at Headquarters. Palisa reports: a request has come in. Fedorov reports: a request has arrived. Syrsky reports: a request has arrived. Gnativ reports: a request has arrived. And all of them at the table formulated requests from the United States for me. All of our institutions received these requests. We responded to them," the president said.

According to him, he also discussed the issue of Ukrainian expertise in defending against "Shaheds" with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia, not world, will benefit from lifting oil sanctions

What led up to

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump stated yesterday that the United States does not need Ukraine’s help in intercepting Iranian drones in the Middle East, adding that "Zelenskyy is the last person we need help from."

Trump's statements