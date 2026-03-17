I will have honor of taking Cuba, I can do whatever I want with it, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Cuba finds itself in an extremely difficult situation, and therefore, according to him, the United States has the ability to act toward it at its own discretion.

His statement is quoted by the publication, reports Censor.NET, citing "UP."

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Trump sees the end of Cuba

"I think Cuba is seeing the end. All my life I've heard about the U.S. and Cuba. When will the U.S. do it? I truly believe I will have the honor—the honor of taking Cuba," he assured.

When asked to clarify what he meant by "taking over Cuba," which has been under communist rule since 1959, Trump noted that the U.S. could intervene "in any form."

"Whether I liberate it or take it over—I think I can do whatever I want with it, if you want the truth. They are a very weakened nation at this point," the U.S. president said.

Read more: Trump issued threats to Cuba: "Make deal before it’s too late!"

Trump on Cuba

Recall that at the end of February 2026, Trump hinted at the possibility of a "friendly" takeover of Cuba, without specifying details.

In March, after the start of the operation in Iran, Trump said that Cuba could be next.

Later, the US leader said that Cuba allegedly faces a choice between two scenarios: agree to a "friendly takeover" or face an "unfriendly" option, adding that the difference between them, in his words, is not fundamental.

Read more: US Senate wants to ban Trump from attacking Cuba without Congressional approval