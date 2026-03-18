There is no alternative to €90 billion from EU, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the EU will resolve the issue of granting Ukraine a €90 billion loan tomorrow.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference in Madrid, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

He noted that a meeting of European Union leaders will take place tomorrow in Brussels.

"That, in my view, is where the main issue lies—at least for us—namely the 90 billion euros. We expect EU countries to find ways to resolve this issue. Because the agreement was reached before the end of 2025, and this amounts to a renegotiation of the terms. That is unfair. In my view, appropriate arguments will be found.

I know that most countries—almost all of them—understand that this is a completely unfair blockade.

"There is no alternative to the 90 billion. There may be alternatives in terms of funding methods, but there is simply no alternative to strengthening our army," Zelenskyy noted.

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What happened before?

It was previously reported that the European Commission is seeking to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros, despite opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Consequently, efforts are underway to find a way to override his veto, as Ukraine is set to run out of money in March. At the same time, Europeans are reluctant to put pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the election campaign.

Earlier, European Commission President von der Leyen and European Council President Costa sent a letter to Zelenskyy in which they offered Ukraine technical and financial assistance to resume oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline.

Zelenskyy told EU leaders that it will take about a month and a half to restore transit through the Druzhba pipeline following the Russian strikes.

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline