Europe must increase pressure on Russia, - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on European countries to step up pressure on Russia due to the lack of signs that it is prepared to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, he made the statement ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

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According to Nausėda, the prospect of a peace agreement remains distant, as Russia seeks to seize as much territory as possible and shows no willingness to compromise. In this regard, he stressed, Europe must intensify its sanctions pressure.

New sanctions against Russian companies

The Lithuanian president expressed regret that the 20th package of sanctions has not yet been adopted and called for the 21st package to be considered. He noted that a number of Russian companies, including Rosatom and Lukoil, have not yet been subject to restrictions.

"You cannot achieve a positive outcome in peace talks if you take a conciliatory approach. You must ramp up the pressure to change Russia's behavior," Nausėda emphasized.

Loan for Ukraine and Hungary's Position

Nauseda also stressed the need to unblock the €90 billion loan for Ukraine, which is needed to purchase weapons and support the economy. At the same time, he acknowledged that it remains difficult to convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is blocking this decision along with the sanctions package.

The Lithuanian president also warned that events in the Middle East could divert attention from the war in Ukraine. He urged that this not be allowed to happen, emphasizing that the current phase of the war is critically important.

Read more: Russia is confident of victory and superiority in war with Ukraine, - US intelligence

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