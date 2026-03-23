Ukrzaliznytsia responds to rumours of possible strike on Kyiv’s main railway station

Rumours are spreading online about possible preparations by Russian occupiers for a strike on Kyiv’s main railway station.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrzaliznytsia.

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The company reminded the public that the station has remained a key enemy target for the 1,489th day of the war.

"We remain calm and focused. We keep moving," the company said.

Rumours about possible new strikes emerged amid reports from monitoring resources about the redeployment of Russia’s strategic aviation. This may indicate preparations for a new attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

See more: Russian forces attacked railway line in Chernihiv region: there are casualties. PHOTO

Zelenskyy warns of possible strikes

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that intelligence had received information about possible mass strikes on the night of March 24.

"Please pay attention to air raid alerts today. There is intelligence indicating that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. Relevant instructions for our air defense have already been issued. Take care of yourselves and Ukraine," the head of state said in a video address.

See more: Russian strike on train on Prydniprovska Railway: 19-year-old conductor Ilona Vovk killed. PHOTO

Authorities’ actions and public safety

The authorities stressed the need to follow air raid alerts and movement restrictions in the event of a threat. Plans have been developed to protect critical infrastructure and evacuate the population if necessary.

Ukrainian services continue to monitor the situation and are ready to respond immediately to any threat. The safety of citizens remains a state priority.

On Monday evening, March 23, Russia continues to shell Ukrainian territory. Air raid alerts are sounding in a number of regions.

See more: Russian strikes on railway: workers injured in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS