Hungary stands to lose over $1 billion due to Orbán’s decision to halt gas supplies to Ukraine, — Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that Hungary is suffering economic losses as a result of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s decision to halt gas supplies to Ukraine.

He made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing "EP".

Orbán's decision will result in losses for Hungary

Tikhyi noted that these imports have not yet been halted.

"If Prime Minister Orbán does decide to shut it down, we believe the only consequence will be a loss of over a billion dollars to the Hungarian economy and the Hungarian people," said the ministry spokesperson.

He said that over the past year, Hungary had received "over a billion dollars from these gas exports to Ukraine."

"The only consequence will be that Viktor Orbán will take this billion dollars out of the pockets of Hungarians. It’s his business if he wants to do that. Ukraine currently has the necessary gas supplies. Ukraine knows where to obtain the necessary gas supplies even if Hungary were to cut off its supply," Tykhyi stated.

The spokesperson noted that, unlike Hungary, Ukraine is "a diversified country and took the necessary steps in the past to ensure that its energy supplies were diversified."

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Hungary is halting gas supplies

As a reminder, on March 25, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced that he was halting gas supplies to Ukraine.

The Blocking of Aid and the "Friendship" Issue

Financial aid to Ukraine is currently on hold due to the stance taken by Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for its approval.

Budapest is making its approval contingent on the resumption of operations on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This refers to the section damaged by a drone attack in January.

Russia's attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline