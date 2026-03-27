Pistorius cannot confirm diversion of US weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is cautious in his comments regarding the diversion of U.S. weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

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What is known?

At the same time, he cannot confirm this regarding the PURL program, in which Germany is participating, the politician said during a visit to the Australian plant of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall near Brisbane.

Through the PURL, European NATO member states and Canada are funding U.S. weapons for Ukraine, as the United States has sharply reduced its financial support.

Read: U.S. Senators propose sanctions against Hungary for blocking aid to Ukraine, - FT

What happened before?

Earlier, media reports indicated that the Pentagon was considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East amid dwindling ammunition stocks in the U.S. Army.

Among the weapons that could be redirected are interceptor missiles for air defense systems ordered under the PURL program, through which U.S. NATO partners purchase American weapons for Ukraine. At the same time, sources interviewed by the publication noted that a final decision has not yet been made.

Trump does not deny media reports that the U.S. is considering redirecting some of the weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East.

Read on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy arrives in the Middle East: meetings scheduled in Saudi Arabia. PHOTOS