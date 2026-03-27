IRGC has announced closure of Strait of Hormuz, - media

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.

According to Censor.NET, citing TRT Haber, this was stated in a press release from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Public Relations Department.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and warned that ships attempting to violate the ban would face a harsh response," the publication notes.

They stated that the passage of all vessels heading to or leaving ports associated with the "Israeli-American alliance" is prohibited, regardless of their route.

Read more: Iran has stated that Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels except ’hostile’ ones

The IRGC reported that earlier in the morning, three container ships from different countries attempted to pass through the strait via authorized corridors. However, they were forced to change course and turn back following "intervention and warnings from the IRGC Navy."

The IRGC also refuted the U.S. administration’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open.

In conclusion, the IRGC stated that anyone attempting to use the strait in defiance of the ban would receive a "firm response."

Read more: Trump: If Iran does not open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, US will destroy their power stations

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that Israel had killed the commander of the Iranian Navy, who was responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States is preparing an insurance program for ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more: Trump criticised "certain countries" for their lack of enthusiasm regarding protection of Strait of Hormuz: "We have been helping them for years"