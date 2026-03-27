IRGC has announced closure of Strait of Hormuz, - media
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
According to Censor.NET, citing TRT Haber, this was stated in a press release from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Public Relations Department.
What is known?
"Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and warned that ships attempting to violate the ban would face a harsh response," the publication notes.
They stated that the passage of all vessels heading to or leaving ports associated with the "Israeli-American alliance" is prohibited, regardless of their route.
The IRGC reported that earlier in the morning, three container ships from different countries attempted to pass through the strait via authorized corridors. However, they were forced to change course and turn back following "intervention and warnings from the IRGC Navy."
The IRGC also refuted the U.S. administration’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz is open.
In conclusion, the IRGC stated that anyone attempting to use the strait in defiance of the ban would receive a "firm response."
What preceded it?
- It was previously reported that Israel had killed the commander of the Iranian Navy, who was responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz.
- The United States is preparing an insurance program for ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
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