Finland is not demanding that Ukraine cease its attacks on Russian ports following drone incident, — media
Following the drone incident—at least one of which was Ukrainian—Finland did not express dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s attacks on Russian ports.
This information was reported to Yle by sources in the foreign and security policy sector, according to Censor.NET.
Finland's Position
According to sources, Finland plans to hold diplomatic talks with Ukrainian officials as the investigation into the downed drones progresses. This does not involve interrogations, but rather an exchange of information.
Drones appeared in the Baltic states and Finland after Ukraine attacked the Russian oil ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea coast.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the public that certain parties had "signaled" to Ukraine their desire to see a reduction in long-range attacks on the Russian oil sector.
"Finland has definitely not reported anything of the sort," says one of Yle's sources.
What led up to
- As a reminder, on March 29, several drones violated Finnish airspace and then crashed.
- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the drones that crashed in the country on the afternoon of March 29 were likely Ukrainian.
- Later, Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that one of the drones that crashed on Finnish territory was indeed of Ukrainian origin, but emphasized that the drone did not pose a military threat to the country.
- For its part, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukraine is in communication with Finland regarding the drone incidents.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password