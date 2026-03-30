Finland is not demanding that Ukraine cease its attacks on Russian ports following drone incident, — media

Following the drone incident—at least one of which was Ukrainian—Finland did not express dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s attacks on Russian ports.

This information was reported to Yle by sources in the foreign and security policy sector, according to Censor.NET.

Finland's Position

According to sources, Finland plans to hold diplomatic talks with Ukrainian officials as the investigation into the downed drones progresses. This does not involve interrogations, but rather an exchange of information.

Drones appeared in the Baltic states and Finland after Ukraine attacked the Russian oil ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea coast.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the public that certain parties had "signaled" to Ukraine their desire to see a reduction in long-range attacks on the Russian oil sector.

"Finland has definitely not reported anything of the sort," says one of Yle's sources.

See more: Oil-loading berth completely destroyed: Ust-Luga port after drone attack. SATELLITE PHOTOS

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