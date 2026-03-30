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Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Iran’s accusations: "This liar should’ve been long gone together with his regime."
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to Tehran's accusations of Ukraine's "complicity" in the war against Iran on the side of the United States and Israel.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
Ukraine's response
"How to know whether an Iranian regime representative is lying? If his lips move, he is. Almost 60,000 drones shared by Iran with Russia have struck Ukraine since 2022. Not a single Ukrainian drone has ever hit Iran. This liar should’ve been long gone together with his regime," the Foreign Ministry said.
Threats from an Iranian official
- As reported earlier, Iran's permanent representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran considers Ukraine "complicit in the military aggression of the United States and Israel" because of the deployment of Ukrainian counter-drone specialists to Middle Eastern countries.
- In early March, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, warned Ukraine of possible strikes because of its alleged support for Israel with drones.
- Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi responded to the threats made by the representative of the Iranian regime against Ukraine, calling them absurd.
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