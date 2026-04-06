Iran has rejected ceasefire with US and is demanding guarantees that new war will not be allowed to happen, - Foreign Ministry
Iran has rejected the proposed ceasefire with the United States and is insisting on clear guarantees that hostilities will not resume in the future.
This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai, according to Censor.NET, citing TRT Haber.
What is Iran demanding?
"Iran, which has rejected a ceasefire with the United States, is demanding guarantees that the war will not resume," he said.
That was Tehran's reaction to the ceasefire initiative, according to the TV channel.
As a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, a temporary pause in hostilities will only allow the enemy to regroup and prepare new attacks.
"A ceasefire means an opportunity to regroup. No one will agree to that," said Bagai.
He emphasized that Iran is willing to consider only those agreements that provide clear guarantees against further escalation.
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, decisions regarding national security must be structured in such a way as to "completely rule out the possibility of new attacks."
What happened before?
- Earlier, President Trump stated that the U.S. plans to launch "extremely powerful strikes" against Iran within two to three weeks.
- The U.S. leader also threatened Iran with strikes on bridges and power plants.
- On April 4, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Iran had two days left to reach an agreement with the United States.
- In response to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Iranian military officials warned the U.S. and Israel of a possible "hellish" retaliation should the conflict escalate.
- On April 5, the U.S. leader extended his term by 20 hours and posted the new deadline on Truth Social—Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- According to media reports, Iran and the United States are discussing the terms of a potential 45-day ceasefire, which could lead to a permanent end to the war.
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