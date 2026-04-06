Iran has rejected ceasefire with US and is demanding guarantees that new war will not be allowed to happen, - Foreign Ministry

Iran has rejected the proposed ceasefire with the United States and is insisting on clear guarantees that hostilities will not resume in the future.

This was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai, according to Censor.NET, citing TRT Haber.

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What is Iran demanding?

"Iran, which has rejected a ceasefire with the United States, is demanding guarantees that the war will not resume," he said.

That was Tehran's reaction to the ceasefire initiative, according to the TV channel.

As a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained, a temporary pause in hostilities will only allow the enemy to regroup and prepare new attacks.

"A ceasefire means an opportunity to regroup. No one will agree to that," said Bagai.

He emphasized that Iran is willing to consider only those agreements that provide clear guarantees against further escalation.

According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, decisions regarding national security must be structured in such a way as to "completely rule out the possibility of new attacks."

Watch more: Footage of Iranian attack on oil facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. VIDEO

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