Nighttime drone attack: Ukraine shot down 77 out of 110 UAVs, - Air Force

Starting on the evening of April 6, Ukrainian territory was attacked by 110 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones. About 70 of them were Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were detected from the following directions:

Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske, Chauda – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Temporarily Occupied Territory of Donetsk Oblast.

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Work of air defense

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 77 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 31 attack UAVs were detected striking 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 9 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force stated.

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