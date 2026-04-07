Budrys calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: Every delay costs lives

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has commented on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on 3–7 April, calling for the country’s air defence to be strengthened.

He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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"While much of the West spent Easter in peace and safety, Ukraine endured yet another campaign of Russian terror," Budrys stressed.

Russian attacks

He recalled that on Friday morning alone, more than 400 drones were launched across the country.

On the night of Sunday, 5 April, Russia launched 140 drones. As a result of the attack in Odesa, three people were killed, including a two-year-old child, and 16 were injured.

And this morning in Nikopol, a drone crashed into a bus at a stop, killing three people and injuring dozens.

See more: Air defense shot down 260 enemy UAVs out of 286, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Support needed

"There is nothing accidental about these strikes. This is a deliberate strategy of terror. Ukraine urgently needs stronger air defence and immediate delivery of support. The EU and partners must act now - every delay costs lives," Budrys stressed.

Read more: Return to normal relations with Russia is impossible, — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys