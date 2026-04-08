Ukraine is ready for Easter ceasefire, - Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian side is ready for an "Easter ceasefire," proposing a ceasefire and an end to attacks on energy infrastructure.

This was announced by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Ukraine's stance

We confirm Ukraine's readiness for an Easter ceasefire. It remains in effect. And for an energy ceasefire as well. If Russia stops its attacks, Ukraine is ready to do the same," Tykhyi said.

Read more: Ukraine’s proposal for ceasefire for Easter remains, we have forwarded request to US, - Zelenskyy

According to him, the Middle East has demonstrated that such agreements can work, "even with regimes like Iran's," which has shown itself to be uncooperative for many years.

What preceded?

Read more: Zelenskyy: Proposal to stop strikes on civilian targets remains in force, Russia’s readiness is needed