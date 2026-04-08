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Ukraine is ready for Easter ceasefire, - Foreign Ministry
The Ukrainian side is ready for an "Easter ceasefire," proposing a ceasefire and an end to attacks on energy infrastructure.
This was announced by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".
Ukraine's stance
We confirm Ukraine's readiness for an Easter ceasefire. It remains in effect. And for an energy ceasefire as well. If Russia stops its attacks, Ukraine is ready to do the same," Tykhyi said.
According to him, the Middle East has demonstrated that such agreements can work, "even with regimes like Iran's," which has shown itself to be uncooperative for many years.
What preceded?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s proposal for an Easter ceasefire remains in effect, and that a corresponding request has been sent to the United States.
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.
- For its part, the Kremlin stated that it did not see a clear initiative in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding an "Easter truce."
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