Iran’s Supreme Leader has vowed to take revenge for his murdered father

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has stated the country's intention to seek retribution for those killed in the war and for his father.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a CNN article citing a statement attributed to the Iranian leader following the announcement of a ceasefire.

According to him, Iran is not backing down from its positions and is ready to demand compensation for the damages inflicted. He also emphasized that the country intends to take control of the Strait of Hormuz to a new level.

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Statements on Iran’s response and position

Khamenei urged the Arab states of the Persian Gulf to treat "false promises" with caution and noted that Tehran expects a clear stance from them. He emphasized that Iran does not seek war, but will not relinquish its rights and views the allied forces as a united front.

"We will certainly demand compensation for every damage inflicted, as well as for the blood of the martyrs and compensation for the wounded of this war," the statement reads.

Read more: I am dissatisfied, — Trump on election of Khamenei’s son as Iran’s new supreme leader

U.S. response and next steps

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American troops would remain near Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached. According to him, the U.S. military presence will continue until the terms of the agreement are finalized.

The situation in the region remains tense, despite the announced ceasefire.

The White House has confirmed preparations for talks between the US and Iran, which are scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Pakistan.

Read more: Trump: There is only one list of proposals for settlement, they will be discussed in closed format with Iran, rest is speculation