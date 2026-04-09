Trump: There is only one list of proposals for settlement, they will be discussed in closed format with Iran, rest is speculation

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington has a single list of basic conditions for negotiations with Iran aimed at resolving the situation in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, the White House chief wrote about this on the social media platform Truth Social.

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According to Trump, these points will form the basis for the negotiations and will be discussed behind closed doors. He emphasized that these conditions served as the basis for agreeing to the ceasefire.

"There is only one list of terms acceptable to the United States, and those are the ones we will be discussing in the negotiations," Trump said.

At the same time, the American leader criticized the circulation of various versions of the agreements, calling them unreliable. According to him, such statements are made by people who have no connection to the actual negotiation process.

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Differences in the positions of the United States and Iran

The White House had previously stated that the 10-point proposal released by Iran does not align with the U.S. position and cannot serve as a basis for dialogue.

For its part, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council declared victory in the conflict with the United States and claimed that Washington had agreed to Tehran’s key demands, including the right to enrich uranium and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

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Trump later refuted these claims, emphasizing that Iran would not engage in uranium enrichment. According to him, the United States would work to remove uranium stocks from Iranian nuclear facilities.

Ceasefire with Iran