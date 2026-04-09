US troops remain near Iran until ’real deal’ is made - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is prepared to take further action should the agreements with Iran fall through.

He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"All U.S. ships, aircraft, and military personnel, along with additional ammunition, weapons, and everything else deemed appropriate and necessary for lethal combat operations and the destruction of an already significantly weakened enemy, will remain in place in Iran and its vicinity until a REAL AGREEMENT has been fully implemented," the U.S. leader stated.

Trump emphasized that "if, for some reason, this does not happen—which is unlikely—then 'the shooting will begin'—on a larger scale, better, and more powerful than anyone has ever seen before."

"This was agreed upon long ago, and despite all the false rhetoric to the contrary—NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS, and the Strait of Hormuz WILL REMAIN OPEN AND SAFE. Meanwhile, our great army is building up its strength and resting, in fact eagerly awaiting its next conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" he concluded.

Read more: Trump is unhappy with allies in operation against Iran, - Rutte

What happened before?

Read more: Iran blocked Strait of Hormuz again due to Israeli strikes