US troops remain near Iran until ’real deal’ is made - Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States is prepared to take further action should the agreements with Iran fall through.
He announced this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"All U.S. ships, aircraft, and military personnel, along with additional ammunition, weapons, and everything else deemed appropriate and necessary for lethal combat operations and the destruction of an already significantly weakened enemy, will remain in place in Iran and its vicinity until a REAL AGREEMENT has been fully implemented," the U.S. leader stated.
Trump emphasized that "if, for some reason, this does not happen—which is unlikely—then 'the shooting will begin'—on a larger scale, better, and more powerful than anyone has ever seen before."
"This was agreed upon long ago, and despite all the false rhetoric to the contrary—NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS, and the Strait of Hormuz WILL REMAIN OPEN AND SAFE. Meanwhile, our great army is building up its strength and resting, in fact eagerly awaiting its next conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!" he concluded.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
- Subsequently, Iranian media claimed that the U.S. had allegedly violated the ceasefire by striking an oil refinery.
- It was later reported that Israel had carried out strikes on Beirut and Lebanon.
- After that, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz again.
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