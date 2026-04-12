Russia is preparing refutation and wants to accuse Ukraine of staging execution of prisoners in Kharkiv region, - 14th Corps

Following the announcement of the Easter ceasefire on April 11, Russian troops executed four Ukrainian prisoners of war near Veterynarne in the Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, Russian authorities are attempting to deny this information.

This was reported by Vitalii Sarantsev, head of the communications department of the 14th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

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Russia is preparing a rebuttal

According to him, military intelligence learned from radio intercepts that the Russian army plans to deny the shooting and blame Ukrainian soldiers for the crime.

"Right now, the enemy is preparing a rebuttal; they want to accuse us. They’ll claim that we filmed this video ourselves, that it’s a staged execution. They’ll try to wash this shame off their hands," says Sarantsev.

Watch more: Occupiers shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv region, - DeepState

The 14th Corps has not disclosed which brigade’s soldiers were killed. Sarantsev explains that this is being done for security reasons and to avoid revealing which specific units are deployed in particular sectors of the front. It is also currently unknown which Russian unit was involved in the execution of the prisoners.

Violation of the Easter truce

From the start of the Easter truce until 10:00 a.m. on April 12, the Russian army struck positions in the 14th Corps’ area of responsibility more than 90 times, according to a spokesperson for the unit. He said the Russians used drones and artillery and also attempted to launch assaults.

What happened before?