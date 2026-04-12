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News Elections in Hungary
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Hungarian parliamentary elections: 66% of voters have already cast their ballots

Orbán, Magyar

As of 3:00 p.m., voter turnout in Hungary's parliamentary elections stands at 66.01%, which corresponds to 4,968,713 votes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Telex.

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The preliminary figure, as of 1:00 p.m., was 54.14%.

As of 3:00 p.m., the figure exceeds the 3:00 p.m. figure for 2022, which stood at 52.8%.

Read more: Fico won’t be able to pressure EU if Orban loses election, - Bloomberg

Elections in Hungary

  • Parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 12.
  • As a reminder, the day before, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Orbán and stated that the U.S. was ready to invest in the economy of Hungary.
  • Orbán was also backed by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.
  • According to the results of March polls, Péter Magyar’s Hungarian opposition party "Tisza" has widened its lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s "Fidesz" party by 23 percentage points.

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Hungary (717) elections (1188)
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