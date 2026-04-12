Hungarian parliamentary elections: 66% of voters have already cast their ballots

As of 3:00 p.m., voter turnout in Hungary's parliamentary elections stands at 66.01%, which corresponds to 4,968,713 votes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Telex.

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The preliminary figure, as of 1:00 p.m., was 54.14%.

As of 3:00 p.m., the figure exceeds the 3:00 p.m. figure for 2022, which stood at 52.8%.

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Elections in Hungary