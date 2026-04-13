Hungary’s future prime minister, Péter Magyar, has said that Budapest is ready for pragmatic cooperation with Moscow.

He made the statement during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Moscow and the Kremlin have spoken, and Beijing has spoken. I thank them for their respectful acceptance of the Hungarian voter’s choice, the decision of the Hungarian people. They are open to pragmatic cooperation, just as Hungary is, because geography is geography, and, for example, Hungary’s (relations) with Russia will change in the right direction, I hope, in the near future," the Tisza leader said.

As previously reported, the Kremlin does not plan to congratulate Péter Magyar, the leader of the opposition Tisza party, on his victory in Hungary’s parliamentary elections, as it considers the country unfriendly.

Read more: Magyar announces changes to Hungary’s constitution and limits on prime minister’s terms

Elections in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán publicly acknowledged the preliminary defeat of his political force. He said responsibility for forming the government now passes to the election winners.

With 98.93% of the vote counted in Hungary, Magyar received more than 69% of the vote.

Read more: Hungary is unfriendly country; Russia will not congratulate Hungary on its victory, — Peskov