Journalist Yurii Nikolov believes that the status of a "critically important enterprise" granted to Korysne TV, where Zelensky’s PR man Volodymyr Petrov was recently exempted from mobilization, may be linked to the fact that its owners are longtime acquaintances of former Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

The journalist wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Ties through Inter

Political consultant Volodymyr Petrov received an exemption from mobilization as an employee of Television and Radio Company Korysne TV, which the Culture Ministry recognized as a "critically important" enterprise.

In this context, Nikolov drew attention to a chain of connections: the company is owned by Serhii Konnov and Serhii Sozanovskyi.

"These are lawyers and film producers from the supervisory board of Inter TV channel. And back in the day, Andrii Yermak worked as a lawyer at Inter, and later he also became a film producer. That is where he met a still young actor and film producer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who at one time was also getting a legal education. During Yanukovych’s time, his Kvartal 95 was based at Inter," the journalist wrote.

Watch more: Uncensored project: Did Zelenskyy save Petrov from mobilization and overrule General Staff?. VIDEO

Background

As previously reported, in a new investigation, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak revealed that Zelensky’s PR man, Volodymyr Petrov, had again received an exemption from mobilization. He was reserved as an employee of Television and Radio Company Korysne TV.

Read more: "Servant of People" Hetmantsev spoke out against "Yermak’s gang" in power