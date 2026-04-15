Enemy launched attack using three Iskander missiles and 324 UAVs. Total of 309 drones were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of April 15, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack using three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation, as well as 324 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, approximately 250 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

How did air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 7:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 309 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Read more: Russian forces struck port infrastructure in the Odesa region with drones: damage reported. PHOTOS

Consequences

According to reports, ballistic missiles and 13 attack UAVs have been detected striking 9 locations, and debris from downed UAVs has been found at 10 locations.

"There are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Read more: Enemy attacked centre of Dnipro: woman was injured, administrative building is on fire. VIDEO+PHOTOS