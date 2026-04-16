Ukrainian people receive Four Freedoms award: presented to Zelenskyy in Netherlands. PHOTOS
In the Dutch city of Middelburg, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, received the Four Freedoms Awards for courage and resilience in the fight for freedom.
This was reported by the Office of the President, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The award was presented by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Elisabeth Roosevelt Johnston, in the presence of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Princess Beatrix.
Moment of silence
Addressing participants in the award ceremony, the president said that today is another difficult day in Ukraine.
"In just one night, Russia launched nearly 300 attack drones, 19 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. As a result of the shelling, dozens of people were injured and, regrettably, there were fatalities in Odesa, Kyiv and Dnipro," the statement says.
Those present observed a minute of silence in memory of those whose lives were taken by Russia’s war.
Massive shelling on 16 April
- On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.
- As of the morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and more than 100 injured. The figures are being clarified.
- In Kyiv, 4 people were killed, including a child. More than 50 people were injured. Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts suffered the heaviest destruction.
- In Odesa, 9 people were killed in two waves of attacks, and dozens were injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a multi-storey building was partially destroyed.
- In Dnipro and the region, at least 3 people were killed, and others were injured, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
- In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and destruction was recorded in residential areas.
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