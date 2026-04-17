More than 50% of enemy aerial targets are jammed by EW systems – Ground Forces of AFU

Electronic warfare systems play a key role in Ukraine’s air defence and neutralise more than half of the Russian aerial targets.

Maksym Skoretskyi, head of the electronic warfare department of the Ground Forces, said this in an interview with Oborontsi, Censor.NET reports.

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EW development

"Electronic warfare can neutralise an aerial threat before it even reaches its target. It suppresses control channels, jams navigation, and video transmission. Because of this, the enemy drone loses control before reaching the intended object or misses by a considerable distance," he explained.

Skoretskyi noted that air defence is a complex system in which different elements complement one another, while electronic warfare makes it possible to reduce the effectiveness of enemy attacks in advance.

According to him, more than 50% of the enemy’s aerial targets are currently neutralised, precisely thanks to the work of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

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EW affects Russian missile navigation

"I would say the logic works in reverse. It is precisely because of our successful work that the Russians are forced to develop their systems. First, we develop a new solution, their strikes become ineffective, and then they begin to evolve and improve their drones," Skoretskyi added.

He also noted that in some respects, Ukrainian specialists are ahead of the Russians thanks to anticipating their next steps. Ukrainian electronic warfare systems also affect the navigation of Russian cruise missiles, reducing the effectiveness of strikes.

"In effect, we jam the main guidance system and force the enemy missile to switch to a less effective way of seeing the target and miss it," he added.

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