Trump expects progress in talks with Iran: Many issues agreed upon. Main thing is that they do not have nuclear weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump reported positive developments in negotiations with Iran, but cautioned that the truce could end without a final agreement being reached.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Reuters.

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U.S.-Iran Talks

"It looks like things are going very well with Iran in the Middle East. We've been negotiating over the weekend. I expect everything to go well. Many of these issues have already been discussed and agreed upon," Trump assured.

He emphasized that the United States' key demand is for Iran to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Read more: Trump: Agreement to end war with Iran will be reached in "next day or two"

"The main thing is that Iran doesn't have nuclear weapons. We cannot allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, and that is more important than anything else," Trump added.

Details from Trump

At the same time, Trump made it clear that if no agreement is reached, the U.S. may abandon the ceasefire and ramp up pressure, including the possibility of blockading Iranian ports.

The U.S. president also noted that direct talks between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as this coming weekend, although diplomats are skeptical about this prospect.

In particular, in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, where meetings between the parties were previously held, there are currently no signs of preparations for new negotiations.

Despite this, mediation efforts are continuing. Pakistani Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir is holding consultations in Tehran, and according to Pakistani sources, the parties are discussing the possibility of signing a preliminary memorandum that could serve as the basis for a broader agreement within the next 60 days.

Trump had previously stated that a deal to end the war with Iran would be reached "in the next day or two."

Read more: US could make deal with Iran this month, - Trump

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