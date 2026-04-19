Final results of Hungarian elections: "Tisa" won two-thirds of vote

Today, 18 April, Hungary’s National Election Office has published the final results of the parliamentary elections.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the results have been published on the agency’s website.

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What are the results?

According to the results, the Tisa party won two-thirds of the vote.

Based on the results of 100% of the votes counted:

The Tisza Party, led by Péter Mádár, won 70.85% of the vote and will hold 141 of the 199 seats in parliament.

The ruling coalition of the Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP), led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, won 26.13% of the vote, securing 52 seats.

The far-right "Our Homeland" party received 3.2% of the vote and six seats in parliament.

Read more: Kos expects "new impetus" for Ukraine’s accession to EU following Orbán’s defeat in elections

Madyar’s comment

Madyar, for his part, commented on the election results, stating that this was an "unprecedented majority" and an "unprecedented mandate", which entail "great responsibility".

Read more: Trump not worried about Orban’s election defeat: Magyar is good person

Elections in Hungary