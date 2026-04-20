Provisions regarding independent competitions for leadership positions in the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation have been removed from the draft Anti-Corruption Strategy, which the Cabinet of Ministers is scheduled to review today.

This was reported on Facebook by Anastasia Radina, a member of parliament and chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Activities, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Radina

She noted that a Cabinet of Ministers meeting is scheduled for today, during which the draft Anti-Corruption Strategy is set to be reviewed. On the way from the NACP to the Cabinet of Ministers, following a government committee meeting, provisions regarding independent competitions for leadership positions in the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation had already been removed from the document.

"In other words, the system that was diagnosed on Saturday following seven victims continues to shield itself from any transparent methods of selecting leadership. Just like the system that was diagnosed earlier—in November 2025 following Operation Midas," the MP writes.

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According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers may "shake out" another competition from the text of the strategy—for the position of Prosecutor General. Even the strategy’s mild wording—establishing a selection committee that merely recommends potential candidates to the president—is perceived as a threat.

"I urge Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and members of the government to reinstate the competitions for the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation in the Anti-Corruption Strategy and to retain the elements of the competition for the position of Prosecutor General," Radina concludes.

Reaction from the AntAC

As noted by Daria Kaleniuk, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Center, it is no coincidence that these competitions are no longer included in the anti-corruption strategy being voted on by the government.

Because, according to Kaleniuk, truly fair competitions are about independence and professionalism. And independent law enforcement officials spell the end of manual management by "5–6 managers."

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"We already have an independent NABU and SAPO, which have exposed the president’s scheme involving his friends and cronies. Just imagine what would happen if the rest of the law enforcement agencies also had professional, independent leaders?" she writes.

Kaleniuk is convinced that things will unfold according to the following scenarios:

or staging competitions—as Tatarov did at the SBI

or directly appointing their own people—as Zelenskyy and Yermak did with Prosecutor General Kravchenko

"No real selection. No competition. No explanation. But—completely obedient. And this isn’t about names. It’s about a system where law enforcement officials serve not the law—but the Bankova. And then it’s simple: puppet prosecutors → puppet cases → selective justice → lawlessness. And this is exactly what they’re trying to cement under Zelenskyy right now. It’s a shame that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko blindly carries out President Zelenskyy’s whims," Kaleniuk concludes.

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