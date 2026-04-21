Air Defense Forces shot down ballistic missile and 116 out of 143 UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the evening of April 20, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 143 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types (about 80 of them were "shaheds").

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Where were the launches detected?

The enemy launched ballistic missiles from the Kursk region. Launches of attack UAVs were detected from the following directions:

Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation;

Hvardiiske – Temporarily Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Temporarily Occupied Territory of Donetsk.

Work of the air defense forces

The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 116 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A total of 22 strike UAVs were recorded striking 17 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 7 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Air Force stated.

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