Odesa TCR has confirmed detention of servicemen: We are committed to impartial investigation

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS confirmed that law enforcement officers had detained military personnel from the Center.

This is stated in a press release from the TCR and SS, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"As of now, it has been confirmed that law enforcement officials have detained military personnel from one of the district TCR and SS in the city of Odesa. The leadership of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS is fully cooperating with authorized law enforcement officials to clarify all the details," the statement reads.

The TCR stated that it is committed to full transparency and an objective investigation.

"Any violations of the law within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are unacceptable, and systematically purging the ranks of individuals who discredit the service is our priority.

We urge the public and the media to refrain from jumping to conclusions and spreading unverified information. Additional clarifications will be provided after receiving and verifying official data," they emphasized.

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS is operating as usual.

Read more: Driver hits TCR serviceman during document check in Kropyvnytskyi: he was detained

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that the SSU and KORD had detained members of the TCR in Odesa. According to media reports, they demanded $50,000 from a former military officer.

Read more: Fedorov on search for women evading mobilisation: It was technical issue, all restrictions have been lifted