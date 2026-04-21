Hungary and Slovakia set conditions for unblocking €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

Negotiations are ongoing in the European Union over unlocking a large-scale financial package for Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the Czech foreign minister following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The package in question includes a loan for Ukraine worth about €90 billion, as well as approval of a new sanctions package against Russia. Some EU countries are linking their decision to the issue of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

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Conditions set by individual EU countries

Slovakia and Hungary said they were ready to support both financial assistance for Ukraine and the sanctions package, but only if Russian oil supplies are resumed.

According to the Czech foreign minister, the position of these countries depends on the restoration of energy supplies.

"If supplies are restored, this obstacle will disappear," the Czech foreign minister said.

The issue has been blocked since late January, when the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline was halted.

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Ukraine’s position and the EU’s next steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the damaged section of the pipeline had already been repaired and the system was technically ready to resume operation.

At the same time, the EU is continuing discussions on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and mechanisms for financial support for Ukraine. According to diplomats, a decision on the loan could be made in the near future.

Read more: EU at turning point on €90 billion loan for Ukraine – Irish FM McEntee