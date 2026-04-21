Druzhba oil pipeline may resume oil transit. Ukraine has carried out repair work, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has completed repairs on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which is now ready to resume operations.

He announced this following a meeting, according to Censor.NET.

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"As agreed in communications with the European Union, Ukraine has completed repair work on the section of the Druzhba oil pipeline that was damaged by a Russian strike. The pipeline can resume operations. Although no one can currently guarantee that Russian strikes on the pipeline infrastructure will not be repeated, our specialists have ensured the basic conditions for restoring the operation of the pipeline system and equipment," he stated.

According to him, Ukraine is linking this to the release of the European support package, which has already been approved by the European Council. This involves a loan of 90 billion euros.

"And we hope that our partners will take the necessary steps regarding clusters for Ukraine as well—we have already done our part regarding the first clusters. In addition, we must continue to apply systematic sanctions pressure on Russia for this war and work on further diversifying energy supplies to Europe. Europe must be independent of those who seek to destroy or weaken it. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Russia plans to halt oil transit to Germany via Druzhba pipeline from 1 May, — Reuters

What's happening with "Druzhba"?