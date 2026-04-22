Oil supplies via "Druzhba" pipeline are set to resume on Wednesday afternoon, - media

Ukraine is preparing to resume oil transit via the "Druzhba" pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a Reuters article citing sources.

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Plans to resume transit

According to sources, the resumption of oil transport could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon. Pumping is expected to start once technical preparations of the system have been completed.

"Oil pumping is scheduled to begin ​tomorrow at ​lunchtime," the source noted.

It is also reported that the Hungarian company MOL has already submitted its first applications for transit volumes. Supplies are planned to be distributed between Hungary and Slovakia.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia set conditions for unblocking €90 billion in aid for Ukraine

The context of the negotiations and the partners’ positions

The resumption of transit is taking place against the backdrop of Ukraine’s negotiations with the European Union regarding financial support. In Brussels, energy issues are viewed as one of the factors contributing to the region’s economic stability.

The Ukrainian side had previously reported the repair of the damaged section of the pipeline following Russian shelling, allowing the system to resume operations.

It is also noted that Hungary and Slovakia are discussing their participation in EU financial programmes, including support for Ukraine and sanctions packages against Russia.

Read more: Druzhba oil pipeline may resume oil transit. Ukraine has carried out repair work, — Zelenskyy