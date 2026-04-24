PrivatBank simplifies access to services for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities

PrivatBank has changed its approaches to verification to make them more accessible for people with disabilities, including male and female veterans.

This was stated by Deputy Chair of the Management Board Natalia Savchuk during the III Conference on Veterans’ Reintegration 2026: "From Obligation to Opportunities," Censor.NET reports.

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This year, PrivatBank has significantly improved the accessibility of its services in the area of barrier-free access and support for veterans. At the beginning of the year, a dedicated hotline for male and female veterans was launched, which processed more than 8,000 requests in a few months.

"Analysis of customer requests allowed us to update internal processes. We have now changed our approaches to verification for people with disabilities. In particular, we have simplified the validation process for clients who have undergone amputations or have visual impairments," Natalia Savchuk said.

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At present, alternative authorization methods in Privat24 are being developed for military personnel on the front line who use Starlink and cannot receive a call or SMS for confirmation.

Thanks to the introduction of special debt restructuring conditions for military personnel, law enforcement officers, rescuers and their families, it was possible to reduce the financial burden on the military and veterans by nearly UAH 37 million in 2025.

At the same time, the bank is working to improve the economic resilience of veterans.

Thus, veteran individual entrepreneurs can obtain loans without commission and do not pay for account maintenance. In the second half of 2026, PrivatBank plans to launch a startup financing program for them. At the same time, a business school for male and female veterans has been opened.

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Background

At the end of 2025, at one of PrivatBank’s branches, a 20-year-old veteran who had lost all limbs in battles in the Kharkiv region was unable to restore his benefits card due to the bank’s requirements.

The bank later described the situation as unacceptable, committed to fully covering the costs related to the veteran’s treatment and prosthetics, and to providing the necessary support.

The Management Board of PrivatBank initiated systemic changes in its work with military personnel, veterans, and people with disabilities.

It is known that an Inclusive Service Unit was launched, allowing military personnel and veterans to receive basic financial services directly during treatment or rehabilitation at medical facilities and in communities.

Watch more: Kyiv increases compensation for veterans buying cars – Klytschko. VIDEO