No grounds to believe Russia could open new front against Baltic states, Estonian intelligence says

Current intelligence gives no grounds to believe that Russia could open a new front against the Baltic states, although the Kremlin often resorts to irrational steps.

Ants Kiviselg, head of the Intelligence Centre of the Estonian Defence Forces, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing ERR.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russia has not achieved its goals in Ukraine

He noted that assessing the threat of aggression is a fairly complex process that requires analysing the current state of the armed forces, the government’s political intentions, and the possibility of carrying out an attack in the international context.

According to Kiviselg, Russia has largely failed to achieve its strategic goals in Ukraine. Even if some of them have been achieved, this happened much later than originally planned.

Read more: Sweden warns of possible Russian attack on Baltic islands – Times

He added that mobilisation is needed to maintain the pace of attacks in Ukraine.

"Today, even if this mobilisation is being carried out in Russia, there are no signs that these mobilised units will be used in any way against NATO countries. At the same time, the Defence Forces, including the Intelligence Centre, are working every day to prevent a potential war," Kiviselg said.

Russian leadership is unpredictable

He is convinced that there is currently no such threat that Russia could attack the Baltic states or NATO more broadly.

Although there are no signs of an attack, Kiviselg noted that Russia’s leadership is unpredictable and often makes irrational decisions.

Read more: Russian Federation attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector may qualify as war crimes, - statement by ministers of Nordic-Baltic Eight countries

"From a rational point of view, it would certainly make no sense for the Russian Federation to open a new front elsewhere in the region. But we have seen that the Russian Federation is not always rational in its decisions and can make strategic miscalculations," he added.

Background