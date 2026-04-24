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Occupiers attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On Friday evening, 24 April, Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with strike drones.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.
Movement of enemy drones
- A group of UAVs from the Sumy region toward the Chernihiv region.
- UAVs from the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the Poltava region.
- UAVs heading toward Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv.
- Poltava region: UAVs moving toward Myrhorod/Lubny.
- New groups of UAVs through the Kherson region toward the Mykolaiv region.
UPDATE
- Odesa region: UAVs heading toward Vylkove.
- Kharkiv region: UAVs moving toward Zolochiv.
- Mykolaiv region: UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv and Snihurivka.
- UAVs heading toward Kherson.
- New UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.
In Dnipro, the Regional Military Administration reported that the sounds of explosions heard were the work of Ukrainian air defence forces.
UPDATE
- UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
- Several groups of UAVs from the Mykolaiv region are heading toward the Kirovohrad region.
- UAVs from the Chernihiv region heading toward Yahotyn (Kyiv region).
- Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Pavlohrad and Kamianske.
- UAVs heading toward Kharkiv.
UPDATE
- Group of UAVs heading toward Dnipro.
- UAVs heading toward Sumy, Mykolaiv and Myrhorod.
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