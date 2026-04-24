Occupiers attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On Friday evening, 24 April, Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with strike drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

A group of UAVs from the Sumy region toward the Chernihiv region.

UAVs from the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward the Poltava region.

UAVs heading toward Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv.

Poltava region: UAVs moving toward Myrhorod/Lubny.

New groups of UAVs through the Kherson region toward the Mykolaiv region.

Read more: Shaheds strike on Odesa: residential building damaged

UPDATE

Odesa region: UAVs heading toward Vylkove.

Kharkiv region: UAVs moving toward Zolochiv.

Mykolaiv region: UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv and Snihurivka.

UAVs heading toward Kherson.

New UAVs heading toward Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

In Dnipro, the Regional Military Administration reported that the sounds of explosions heard were the work of Ukrainian air defence forces.

Watch more: Minus 11 "Shaheds" and 4 reconnaissance drones: combat operations by "Striks" UAV operators. VIDEO

UPDATE

UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Several groups of UAVs from the Mykolaiv region are heading toward the Kirovohrad region.

UAVs from the Chernihiv region heading toward Yahotyn (Kyiv region).

Dnipropetrovsk region: UAVs heading toward Pavlohrad and Kamianske.

UAVs heading toward Kharkiv.

Watch more: "Sapsan" crew shot down Russian "Shahed" carrying R-60 missile using STING interceptor drone. VIDEO

UPDATE