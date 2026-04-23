Minus 11 "Shaheds" and 4 reconnaissance drones: combat operations by "Striks" UAV operators. VIDEO
Air defence units continue to effectively repel massive attacks by Russian terrorists, who are increasingly using combined strikes involving various types of drones. Operators of the ‘Striks’ air defence system have reported further successes in defending Ukrainian airspace. This was reported by Censor.NET.
Thanks to timely support and supplies, the defenders managed to destroy a significant number of enemy targets that threatened civilian towns and infrastructure.
List of targets destroyed:
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Attack UAVs: 11 Shahed-type units (Geran-2);
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Reconnaissance drones: 2 "Zala" units and 1 "Supercam" unit, which the enemy uses for fire correction;
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Decoys: 1 Gerbera (a cheap analogue of the Shahed, used to wear down air defences).
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