Syrskyi signed order on rotations: Troops will be on front line for no more than two months
Oleksandr Syrskyi has signed an order mandating the rotation of troops carrying out duties on the front line.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"With drones dominating the battlefield, the very logic of warfare is changing. The concepts of the front line, the rear and the depth of battle formations have undergone a significant transformation. Logistics and movement have become more complicated, both on the battlefield and from the front line to the rear.
In order to preserve the lives and health of servicemen carrying out tasks both on the front line and in the depth of the defence, I have signed an order regarding the mandatory rotation of servicemen carrying out tasks on the front line," the statement reads.
The Commander-in-Chief stated that commanders must ensure conditions for servicemen to remain in their positions for up to two months, followed by a mandatory replacement (rotation), which must be carried out within a period of no later than one month.
Additional mandatory requirements
- medical examinations and time off for service personnel who have completed combat missions;
- timely provision (replenishment of stocks) of ammunition and food for servicemen carrying out combat (special) tasks at their positions.
"Compliance with the requirements of the order will be strictly monitored. Violations will result in inevitable liability in accordance with current legislation and the statutes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Timely rotation is not merely a matter of service organisation; it is a matter of preserving the lives of our soldiers and the resilience of our defence.
The order is mandatory for all units carrying out combat missions on the front line," concluded Syrskyi.
What led up to this?
- It should be recalled that the situation surrounding the soldiers of the 14th Brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are serving in the Kharkiv sector, has gained widespread attention online. Relatives say that the soldiers have been in an extremely difficult situation for eight months now — there is a systematic lack of food and drinking water at their positions.
- On the morning of 24 April, the General Staff reported that, following the discovery of problems in the 14th Mechanised Brigade, the brigade commander had been relieved of his post, and the commander of the 10th Army Corps had been dismissed and demoted.
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