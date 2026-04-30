Syrskyi signed order on rotations: Troops will be on front line for no more than two months

Oleksandr Syrskyi has signed an order mandating the rotation of troops carrying out duties on the front line.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"With drones dominating the battlefield, the very logic of warfare is changing. The concepts of the front line, the rear and the depth of battle formations have undergone a significant transformation. Logistics and movement have become more complicated, both on the battlefield and from the front line to the rear.



In order to preserve the lives and health of servicemen carrying out tasks both on the front line and in the depth of the defence, I have signed an order regarding the mandatory rotation of servicemen carrying out tasks on the front line," the statement reads.

The Commander-in-Chief stated that commanders must ensure conditions for servicemen to remain in their positions for up to two months, followed by a mandatory replacement (rotation), which must be carried out within a period of no later than one month.

Additional mandatory requirements

medical examinations and time off for service personnel who have completed combat missions;

timely provision (replenishment of stocks) of ammunition and food for servicemen carrying out combat (special) tasks at their positions.

"Compliance with the requirements of the order will be strictly monitored. Violations will result in inevitable liability in accordance with current legislation and the statutes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Timely rotation is not merely a matter of service organisation; it is a matter of preserving the lives of our soldiers and the resilience of our defence.



The order is mandatory for all units carrying out combat missions on the front line," concluded Syrskyi.

See more: More than 50% of enemy drones are neutralized at layers provided by Armed Forces, Syrskyi says. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Read more: Syrskyi has ordered audit of logistics support for troops on front line to be completed by 20 May, — General Staff