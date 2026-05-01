Air raid alert announced in Romania amid Russian drone attack on Odesa region

An air raid alert was announced in Romania’s Tulcea county during a Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa region.

This was stated in a press release by Romania’s Ministry of National Defense, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"On Friday morning, May 1, the Russian Federation attacked civilian and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania. After a group of nine UAVs heading toward Ukraine’s airspace was detected, the National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations about issuing an alert for the population in northern Tulcea county, and an RO-ALERT message was sent at 03:36 a.m.," the statement said.

See more: Massive strike on Odesa: residential buildings, kindergarten and other facilities damaged, 18 injured. PHOTOS

It is noted that surveillance systems did not detect any radar signals in Romania’s national airspace.

"Explosions were reported on the Ukrainian bank of the Danube, in the port cities of Izmail and Kiliia. The air raid alert ended at 4:03 a.m.," the ministry added.

See more: Russia attacked shopping centre in Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Background