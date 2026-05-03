Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iskander and 268 UAVs. 249 drones were neutralized, - Air Force

On the night of May 3, 2026, Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region, along with 268 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones, more than 160 of them were "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the press office of the Air Force Command.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or neutralized 249 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country.

Read more: 220 out of 227 enemy drones have been destroyed. Attack is ongoing, - Air Force

Consequences

Ballistic missile strikes and strikes by 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at one location.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces airstrike on ambush by occupiers from Russian Armed Forces’ 76th Division in Hryshyne: 15 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO