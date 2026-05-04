During day, Russia attacked with ballistic missile and 88 drones, 70 UAVs destroyed – Air Force
Throughout the day on 4 May, Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 88 Shahed-type attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera, Italmas and Parodiya-type decoy drones.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.
Air defense response
The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 6:30 p.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones, in the east, north and south of the country.
Hits reported
It is noted that hits by a ballistic missile and 14 attack UAVs were recorded.
The Air Force stresses that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace.
What happened earlier
As reported earlier, on the night of 4 May, Russian occupying forces launched 155 drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense shot down/suppressed 135 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as drones of other types, in the north, south and east of the country.
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