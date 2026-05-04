During day, Russia attacked with ballistic missile and 88 drones, 70 UAVs destroyed – Air Force

Throughout the day on 4 May, Russian occupying forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 88 Shahed-type attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera, Italmas and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.

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Air defense response

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 6:30 p.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as Parodiya-type decoy drones, in the east, north and south of the country.

See more: Air defense forces have shot down 135 out of 155 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Hits reported

It is noted that hits by a ballistic missile and 14 attack UAVs were recorded.

The Air Force stresses that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iskander and 268 UAVs. 249 drones were neutralized, - Air Force

What happened earlier

As reported earlier, on the night of 4 May, Russian occupying forces launched 155 drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense shot down/suppressed 135 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as drones of other types, in the north, south and east of the country.