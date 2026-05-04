Air defense forces have shot down 135 out of 155 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 4, Russian occupiers launched 155 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation; Donetsk, Hvardiisk – temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: Three Russian "Shaheds" shot down over Rivne region by American AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 135 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country

Strikes by 14 attack UAVs were recorded hitting at 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre in Yerevan: they discussed Drone Deal and strengthening air defence