Air defense forces have shot down 135 out of 155 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of May 4, Russian occupiers launched 155 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation; Donetsk, Hvardiisk – temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or suppressed 135 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country
Strikes by 14 attack UAVs were recorded hitting at 10 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 4 locations.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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