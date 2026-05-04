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Russia reportedly strikes Kharkiv Oblast with Banderol missile for first time, Prosecutor’s Office says
According to preliminary data, Russian forces attacked Bezliudivka in Kharkiv Oblast on 4 May with a Banderol-type missile.
This was stated by Yurii Papusha, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, during the national telethon, Censor.NET reports.
Enemy may have used a Banderol missile
"We can say that a Banderol-type missile was used. I must say that this is the first use of this type of missile weapon against Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion. We cannot state with 100% certainty that it was it, but based on the fragments found at the impact site, we can say that it was most likely a Banderol-type missile," Papusha said.
What is known about the missile?
Banderol is a small Russian missile. Its range is 500 kilometers.
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