Budanov initiates creation of center for recruiting foreigners

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov held a working meeting with representatives of the Defense Forces and MPs on attracting foreigners to contract military service.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

During the meeting, participants discussed current approaches to recruiting foreign nationals and stateless persons, as well as ways to improve this system. This concerns both those already serving and potential candidates.

Watch more: "We are looking for nerds, not tigers," Madyar posted original motivational video of USF

New approach to attracting foreigners

Participants in the meeting noted that the process of selecting, vetting and training foreign contract soldiers is currently divided among different structures. This creates difficulties in coordination, planning needs and providing service members with the necessary support.

"Ukraine needs to create a single coordination center for attracting foreigners to military service. It should be a structural unit that covers all stages, from recruitment to full support," Kyrylo Budanov emphasized.

They also discussed the need to involve interpreters to improve interaction with foreign military personnel and increase the effectiveness of training.

Read more: Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex has unique window of opportunity in global market – Budanov

What decisions are planned

Following the meeting, the parties identified a number of steps to be implemented in the near future. In particular, the creation of a separate unit within the Ministry of Defense is to be worked out by the end of May.

In addition, plans include preparing a program to develop the system for recruiting foreigners and stateless persons, as well as drafting legislative changes to resolve problematic issues.

Special attention will be paid to supporting foreign service members throughout their entire period of service, from the moment they are recruited to the performance of combat missions.

Earlier, Budanov said that Ukraine was launching a new project to strengthen anti-corruption reforms.

Read more: If ceasefire announced by Ukraine is mutual, it will be extended. Next move is up to Russia – Budanov