Norway allocates $300 million to buy US weapons for Ukraine

Norway has announced the allocation of 2.8 billion kroner (more than $300 million) to purchase US weapons for Ukraine under PURL.

This is stated in a government statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that Norway, together with European partners, is financing US military aid packages to support Ukraine.

In total, Norway has provided more than 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner through PURL, the government added.

"We are now supporting another important contribution. I hope more European countries will join in ensuring that Ukraine quickly receives vital military equipment," the Norwegian prime minister said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed implementation of PURL programme and mobilisation of new contributions. VIDEO

Background

It was reported earlier that Canada was contributing $200 million to the PURL program.

It is also known that five countries announced new contributions to PURL during the Ramstein meeting.

Read more: Canada is contributing $200 million to PURL program, – Zelenskyy