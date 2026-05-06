Russia launched missile strike on Sumy region: elderly woman injured

In the Sumy region, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the territory of the Popivka community, injuring a woman.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the attack

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, an 88-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel are providing the necessary care. Preliminary reports indicate that her injuries are not serious.

He also added that non-residential buildings were damaged in the attack, and there is also damage in residential areas.

The full extent of the attack is currently being assessed.

Shelling of Ukraine

On the evening of May 6, Russia continues to shell Ukrainian territory. In particular, air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions due to drone attacks.

Read more: Enemy strikes kindergarten in central Sumy with drones: female security guard killed, two injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS