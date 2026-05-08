How did Tsukerman and Mindich manage to flee Ukraine?: third series of "Mindich tapes" published. VIDEO

The question of how Oleksandr Tsukerman and Timur Mindich, key figures in the NABU and SAPO ‘Midas’ operation, managed to leave Ukraine before the searches took place and charges were brought has remained unanswered for over six months.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by "UP", which has published the third instalment of the "Mindich tapes".

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In November 2025, the media reported that the source of the leak regarding the launch of the operation could have been Andrii Syniuk, deputy head of the SAPO. Following the UP report, Syniuk resigned, and the heads of anti-corruption agencies have repeatedly emphasised that an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding Tsukerman and Mindich’s departure abroad is ongoing.

Whilst the individuals involved insisted that they had left as planned, materials from Operation "Midas", which have come into our possession, may suggest otherwise.

The new part of the so-called "Mindich tapes" answers the following questions: did the individuals involved in "Midas" have a source leaking information to NABU and SAPO, how did Tsukerman actually leave the country, and who helped the individuals involved avoid punishment?

Watch the video for more details.

Read more: NABU should all be sent to front: conversation between "Mindichgate" figures Tsukerman and Fursenko. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On 29 April, the media released new "Mindich tapes" featuring conversations between Timur Mindich and former presidential adviser Serhii Shefir and former defence minister and NSDC secretary Rustem Umerov, specifically regarding the funding of Fire Point.

The Anti-Corruption Council under the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence stated that the company could lose the right to supply weapons to the Ukrainian military. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to initiate the process of partial nationalisation of Fire Point in order to continue supplying its products to the Defence Forces.

Later, Fire Point co-owner Denys Shtilerman responded to the media publication of the new "Mindich tapes" and called it "yet another information attack". He appealed to the NABU to confirm the authenticity of the "tapes".

Watch more: Fire Point co-owner Shtilerman appears in ’Mindich tapes’, — Honcharenko. VIDEO